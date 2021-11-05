Riots

Prosecution Witness: Joseph Rosenbaum Threatened to Kill Me and Kyle Rittenhouse

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Prosecution Witness: Joseph Rosenbaum Threatened to Kill Me and Kyle Rittenhouse

Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Ryan Balch, a state prosecution witness who was with Kyle Rittenhouse prior to the shootings on August 25, testified on Thursday that while he and Rittenhouse were at the Ultimate gas station, Joseph Rosenbaum threatened to kill them both.

Balch explained he had met Rittenhouse the night of the shootings and said in an interview with Richie McGinniss, the chief video editor for the Daily Caller, that his job was to protect Rittenhouse when he set off to treat anyone who was injured during the riot.

Before losing track of Rittenhouse, Balch said when he went to diffuse a situation where Rosenbaum was being confrontational with someone, Rosenbaum said to him with Rittenhouse standing next to him, "If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f*cking kill you!"

Balch's testimony of Rosenbaum being very aggressive to anyone with a weapon is backed up by video I filmed during the interaction at the Ultimate gas station. Towards the end of the verbal confrontations, Rosenbaum shouted, "Shoot me, n*gga! Shoot me, n*gga! Bust on me, n*gga, for real!"

McGinniss, who was a key state witness, testified Rosenbaum was chasing Rittenhouse, further undercutting Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger's opening argument, and Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse's AR-15 when Rittenhouse's avenues of escape were cut off in the car lot and a handgun was fired from across the street.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why the Supply Chain Crisis Is About to Get Much Worse...Soon
Leah Barkoukis
They're Going for It: Democrats Say They're Voting on Mega-Spending Bills Today
Matt Vespa
After Countless Delays, House Sets Up Vote on Biden's Agenda Items for Friday
Rebecca Downs
Ron DeSantis Fires Back Against Biden's Unconstitutional OSHA Vaccine Mandate
Scott Morefield
Blame Game: Progressives Claim McAuliffe Lost Because of Manchin and Sinema Holdouts
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Virginia's Attorney General-Elect Jason Miyares' Win is Historic, Yet He's Still Ignored by the Media
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular