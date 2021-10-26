Minneapolis

Ilhan Omar Says This Is the Real Reason Why Minneapolis' Violent Crime Is on the Rise

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ilhan Omar Says This Is the Real Reason Why Minneapolis' Violent Crime Is on the Rise

Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) told her constituents during a recent town hall the real reason why Minneapolis is experiencing a rise in violent crime is due to police officers not doing their jobs amid a proposal that would get rid of the police department.

"What we must also recognize is that the reduction in policing currently in our city and the lawlessness that is happening is due to two things. One, the police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve, right? It's documented," Omar said on Saturday.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is the most dysfunctional police department in our state and probably the country," she added.

Minneapolis' crime wave became worse in the aftermath of the widespread riots that were sparked following George Floyd's death while in police custody. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. This year, the Minneapolis Police Department has recorded 78 homicides, nearly passing the 82 homicides in 2020 with a few months left in the year.

Minneapolis voters will be voting on a ballot proposal in November whether to get rid of the police department and replace it with a department of public safety. Following the 2020 riots in the city, Omar backed the city council when they voted to abolish the police department because "you can't really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild."

The city council has since backed away from the idea, resulting in the ballot initiative. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ohio Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration for Reversing Trump-Era Abortion Policies
Madeline Leesman
Ohio, Missouri Cut Ties With NSBA Over Letter to Biden
Leah Barkoukis
Hold the Line! Massive Crowds in New York Protest Vaccine Mandates
Katie Pavlich

Americans Face Most Expensive Thanksgiving in History
Spencer Brown

Floyd Mayweather Delivers Powerful Message to Kyrie Irving Over Position on Covid Vaccine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks Three Pro-Life Laws From Taking Effect
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular