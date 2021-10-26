Action Star Adam Baldwin Has Some Thoughts On Alec Baldwin's 'Negligence' and 'Recklessness'

Actor Adam Baldwin, who has used more than his fair share of prop guns, gave his thoughts on Alec Baldwin, no relation, accidentally shooting a prop gun that was loaded killing one and injuring another.

Adam Baldwin said Alec Baldwin should "man up, confess and throw himself on the mercy of the court (both legal & public opinion) and $ pay $ for his negligence/recklessness."

He won’t take it, but there’s good advice out there for Alec now to man up, confess and throw himself on the mercy of the court (both legal & public opinion) and $ pay $ for his negligence/recklessness.#ChangeMyMind — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 25, 2021

When it came to how the media has sometimes framed the shooting as the gun going off, Adam rightly noted guns fire when the trigger is pulled.

Firearms don’t just “go off.” Trigger must first be pulled.



“Alec Baldwin accidental [negligent] shooting details emerge: [He] was practicing [rehearsing] for a scene on the movie 'Rust' when [he cocked & pulled the trigger so that] his firearm went off.”https://t.co/cTiDo3ok12 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 25, 2021

"In 40+ years no one’s ever handed me a firearm on set that wasn’t open and easily eyeballed by me personally as to its status, loaded or unloaded. Alec has experienced this same himself as a 40yr film veteran and producer. He was negligent, at best," Adam continued.

A “cold weapon” can be 2 things:



1) An empty gun.



2) A gun with dummy rounds.



Dummy rounds are easily eyeballed at the primer. They can also be easily extracted and shaken to heat the inert BBs rattling around in the cartridge instead of packed black powder. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 25, 2021

From what we know now, it appears Alec Baldwin took the word of the assistant director saying the prop gun was not loaded with anything, which if you know anything about firearm safety, never take the word of someone and always check if a gun is loaded.