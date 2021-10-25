Illegal Immigration

McCarthy Asks Biden for Meeting on 'Alarming' Border Numbers and Dems' Amnesty Push

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 12:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Saturday to urge a meeting between the two in order to discuss the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and to push an end to the amnesty proposal Democrats in Congress are pursuing.

McCarthy reminded Biden he had sent a letter to the White House in March when the crisis was beginning. At the time, Border Patrol and the Department of Health and Human Services were starting to be verwhelmed with illegal immigrants who turned themselves over to law enforcement. McCarthy also raised concern over the number of illegal immigrants who were suspects on terror watchlists.

"These statistics are alarming. CBP has arrested over 1.4 million individuals illegally crossing the border since you took office, and the total number of encounters this fiscal year is at an all-time high," McCarthy wrote. "There is no question there is an unprecedented crisis, which I am determined to work with your administration to solve."

"I am opposed to any mass amnesty provisions as part of the reconciliation bill currently being debated among members of your party. By passing amnesty and other federal benefits for illegal immigrants into law, you will be incentivizing even larger numbers of illegal migration," he added.

During a roundtable on the border crisis last week in the Capitol building, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said agents on the border have seen a noticeable increase in illegal entries whenever Congress debates amnesty for illegal immigration.

McCarthy promised if the GOP takes back the House in the 2022 midterms, it will be a "top priority" to address the border crisis with the power that comes from being in the majority.

