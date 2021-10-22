Illegal Immigration

Jen Psaki's Ridiculous Spin After Biden Claimed He's Been to the Southern Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jen Psaki's Ridiculous Spin After Biden Claimed He's Been to the Southern Border

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was given the tough task of trying to clean up President Joe Biden's claim of visiting the U.S.-Mexico border during his town hall with CNN Thursday night.

Biden told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "I've been there before," when asked if he will visit the region as the crisis at the southern border continues, adding, "I guess I should go down. But the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down."

Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on Friday why Biden would claim to have done a border visit when it appears the only time he visited a border area was for a campaign stop in 2008 in El Paso, Texas that only saw him drive by on his way north to Mesilla, New Mexico.

"He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration," Psaki said, further noting Biden's past trips to Central American countries to address the issue of immigration.

"Joe Biden is failing the American public in every important metric. His lies don’t surprise anyone and Jen Psaki’s spin is commonplace. President Trump left us the most secure border in my continuing 24-year career and Biden threw it all away to appease his far-left base," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Townhall.

There have been calls from Republicans and border Democrats for both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the southern border amid the historic crisis.

"They've been invited. I've invited them through several media outlets several times to come down here and see firsthand, but I don't think that that's at the top of their agenda, it's really not," Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, a Democrat, previously told Townhall.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here is Biden’s Schedule for the Weekend
Katie Pavlich

CDC Director Makes a Very Telling Remark About the Definition of Fully Vaccinated
Leah Barkoukis
Biden State Department Admits: We're in Touch with Hundreds of US Citizens Stranded in Afghanistan
Guy Benson
South Carolina General Electric Employees Stage Walkout Over Vaccine Mandate
Spencer Brown
This Is Who Dr. Fauci Blames for the Rise in Deaths Among Adults in the UK
VIP
Julio Rosas
CNN Forced to Fact Check Joe Biden's CNN Town Hall
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular