Joe Biden Says This Is the Reason Why He Has Yet to Visit the Border Amid Historic Crisis

President Joe Biden admitted during his town hall with CNN on Thursday that he should go down to the U.S.-Mexico border to see firsthand the crisis his administration helped create, but said the reason he has yet to visit the region is simply because he has not had the time.

"I’ve been there before and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down. But the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion worth in damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world," Biden said.

Biden noted his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, has visited the southern border, "She’s been on both sides of the river. She’s seen the circumstances there. She’s looked into those places."

Biden neglected to mention the multiple weekends he has spent at his home in Delaware and the early lids the White House has called during his time in office. In fact, Biden will be leaving for Delaware once again this weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris did visit the border town of El Paso, Texas in June though her trip was criticized because while the El Paso Sector has seen increased illegal activity at the border, the Rio Grande Valley Sector and Del Rio Sector have been the most affected during the current crisis.

Biden further defended his administration reimplementing former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy because while he disagrees with it, a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to continue the policy.