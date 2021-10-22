Illegal Immigration

Joe Biden Says This Is the Reason Why He Has Yet to Visit the Border Amid Historic Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Says This Is the Reason Why He Has Yet to Visit the Border Amid Historic Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden admitted during his town hall with CNN on Thursday that he should go down to the U.S.-Mexico border to see firsthand the crisis his administration helped create, but said the reason he has yet to visit the region is simply because he has not had the time.

"I’ve been there before and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down. But the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion worth in damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world," Biden said.

Biden noted his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, has visited the southern border, "She’s been on both sides of the river. She’s seen the circumstances there. She’s looked into those places."

Biden neglected to mention the multiple weekends he has spent at his home in Delaware and the early lids the White House has called during his time in office. In fact, Biden will be leaving for Delaware once again this weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris did visit the border town of El Paso, Texas in June though her trip was criticized because while the El Paso Sector has seen increased illegal activity at the border, the Rio Grande Valley Sector and Del Rio Sector have been the most affected during the current crisis.

Biden further defended his administration reimplementing former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy because while he disagrees with it, a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to continue the policy.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
YouTube Takes Aim at 'Let's Go Brandon' Song
Leah Barkoukis
Reminder: McAuliffe Is the Only Election Truther Running for Governor in Virginia
Guy Benson
'We'll See You In Court!': Missouri and Texas Sue to Force Biden Admin. to Finish Building the Border Wall
Julio Rosas
ICYMI: A Private School in Florida Requires Students to Stay Home for 30 Days After Each COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Madeline Leesman
Garland Fails to Explain Why Leftists Get Away With Attacking Police and Federal Buildings
Katie Pavlich

Biden Mocks Americans' 'Freedom' During Response on Vaccine Mandates at CNN Town Hall
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular