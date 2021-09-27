Notice What Was Missing When Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Finally Visited Del Rio

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) announced on Sunday she finally visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on Sunday. Lee said the purpose of the visit was to meet with Border Patrol, non-governmental organizations, and Haitians who are seeking asylum.

"We must be prepared when migrants seek help on our borders and shores," Lee said.

I am on my way to #DelRio. I will meet with Border Officials, NGOs and Haitian Asylum seekers. I will be briefed on the logistics and events that have transpired over the last two weeks. We must be prepared when migrants seek help on our borders and shores. pic.twitter.com/KbhJCiPTCq — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 26, 2021

Lee then posted a picture of herself at the now-empty makeshift camp that recently had around 15,000 people, mostly Haitians, who had illegally crossed into the United States after wading through the Rio Grande. Lee called for the Biden administration to end using Title 42, which is a health order used to rapidly deport illegal immigrants to preventing crowding in Border Patrol facilities during a pandemic.

I am in Del Rio, Texas.



We need a moratorium on Title 42.

We must humanely process asylum seekers. There were people here; families, pregnant women, babies, some just born, all in need of our help. pic.twitter.com/KzOGMOIWzQ — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 26, 2021

Some users on social media noticed Lee's trip occurred after most of the Haitians, up to 12,000, were released into the U.S. and the makeshift camp is now empty. Some GOP members of Congress were able to make the trip while the crisis in Del Rio was in full swing.

I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge.



This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

A few thousand of the Haitians were deported to Haiti though many of those who recently illegally crossed into America did not come directly from Haiti. Many had been living in Chile, Brazil, or another Latin American country.

?? She went to visit after it was all cleaned up. https://t.co/u2hU1LK9p5 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) September 27, 2021

One month after the crisis started, here comes SheJack… https://t.co/y362oNIgsY — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) September 26, 2021