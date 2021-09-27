Biden Comes Up with New Number of How Many People Need to Get Vaccinated Before Returning to 'Normal'

President Joe Biden was asked while getting a COVID-19 booster shot how many more Americans need to be vaccinated in order to get the country back to the pre-COVID style of living.

"I think we get the vast majority...97%, 98%. I think we'll get awful close. But I'm not the scientist. I think one thing is for certain. A quarter of the country can't go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem," Biden said.

REPORTER: "How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal?"



Biden further pledged the United States will continue funding efforts to get other parts of the world COVID-19 vaccines as the U.S. is now rolling out booster shots.

"We are helping. We’re doing more than every other nation in the world combined. We’re going to have well over billion, one million shots. We’ll continue going. We’ll do our part. We’ve also given a great deal of funding to COVAX, which is the vehicle that does this, so we have plenty, plenty of opportunities to make sure we get everyone in the world. We played our part, the largest part in the world, of getting everyone vaccinated."