White House Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Exemption to At Least One Federal Agency

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday to lay out stricter policies that will be rolled out to force Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The new rules are specifically aimed at getting workers in the private sector to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but turns out at least one part of the federal workforce will be exempt from the new requirement.

"We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."

The rule has not been written but Biden explained the rule will be created and enforced by The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Any private business with more than 100 employees will be required to have a vaccine mandate or face weekly COVID tests.

"This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees," the White House's plan states.

Jacob Bogage, who covers the U.S. Postal Service for the Washington Post, reported the agency will not be included in the new vaccine requirement, even though the Postal Service employs well over 100 workers.

NEWS: White House official tells me USPS workers are NOT included in President Biden’s vaccine requirement, but “we strongly encourage them to comply with these standards.”



That’s a massive chunk of the federal workforce — 644k & growing — that’s not required to be vaccinated. https://t.co/oWwMHqqIqj — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 9, 2021