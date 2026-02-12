In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding

A couple of days ago, the Trump administration teased that it would be rolling back the Obama-era Endangerment Finding, which served as the legal basis for federal greenhouse gas regulation.

Today, the White House made that rollback official. This means that trillions in crushing regulations targeting American families and businesses are now no longer enforced, and it's the largest deregulatory action in the history of the U.S.

NEW: The Trump Administration is revoking the 2009 Obama-era "Endangerment Finding" — the basis that Radical Left activists used to justify over $1.3T in crushing regulations on American families and businesses.



This is the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/LpszJSeBjo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

President Trump spoke from the White House about it.

🚨 @POTUS: "Under the process just completed by the @EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called Endangerment Finding — a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers." pic.twitter.com/PqVUS1GtQN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

He was joined by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

"Under the process just completed by the @EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called Endangerment Finding — a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers," the President said.

President Trump said these regulations drove up car prices and mandated expensive electric vehicles.

.@POTUS: "Under the Endangerment Finding, they forced the hated start-stop feature onto American consumers... the Endangerment Finding was also used to impose the massive and really very expensive electric vehicle mandate... These crippling restrictions were a major factor in… https://t.co/beXDcODasZ pic.twitter.com/2mWrAFRhnX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

"It raised prices and caused immense harm to the U.S. auto industry," President Trump said.

President Trump said this fulfilled another one of his campaign promises, too.

President Trump said this fulfilled another one of his campaign promises, too.

.@POTUS on terminating the Obama-era Endangerment Finding:



"During my campaign, I promised to cut 10 old regulations for every new regulation, and we’ve exceeded that... The biggest one yet that we’ve done is happening right now." pic.twitter.com/FyQGuygVIa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

"During my campaign, I promised to cut the old regulations for every new regulation, and we’ve exceeded that," the President said, saying they've cut 129 regulations. "The biggest one yet that we’ve done is happening right now."

Lee Zeldin also spoke, saying the Trump administration is choosing both the economy and providing a clean environment for all Americans.

.@epaleezeldin: "The great American comeback is based on the singular focus of providing clean air, land, and water for all Americans, while harnessing their greatness of the American economy. That’s a big difference from our predecessor. We believe that we can, and must, choose… pic.twitter.com/MS7oFlTdqK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

"Today's action does not change regulations on traditional air pollutants and air toxins," Zeldin said. "Powering the great American comeback is based on the singular focus of providing clean air, land, and water for all Americans, while harnessing the greatness of the American economy. That’s a big difference from our predecessor. We believe that we can, and must, choose both."

"We're restoring the rule of law, we're grounding policy in reality, we're giving power back to the American people," Zeldin continued. "And we're bringing back the American dream stronger than ever before.





