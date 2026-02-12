Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
Tipsheet

In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 12, 2026 2:05 PM
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A couple of days ago, the Trump administration teased that it would be rolling back the Obama-era Endangerment Finding, which served as the legal basis for federal greenhouse gas regulation.

Today, the White House made that rollback official. This means that trillions in crushing regulations targeting American families and businesses are now no longer enforced, and it's the largest deregulatory action in the history of the U.S.

President Trump spoke from the White House about it.

He was joined by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

"Under the process just completed by the @EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called Endangerment Finding — a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers," the President said.

President Trump said these regulations drove up car prices and mandated expensive electric vehicles.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY EPA LEE ZELDIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"It raised prices and caused immense harm to the U.S. auto industry," President Trump said. 

"Under the Endangerment Finding, they forced the hated start-stop feature onto American consumers, which unnecessarily shuts off a car's engine when you stop at a red light," President Trump said.

President Trump said this fulfilled another one of his campaign promises, too.

"During my campaign, I promised to cut the old regulations for every new regulation, and we’ve exceeded that," the President said, saying they've cut 129 regulations. "The biggest one yet that we’ve done is happening right now."

Lee Zeldin also spoke, saying the Trump administration is choosing both the economy and providing a clean environment for all Americans.

"Today's action does not change regulations on traditional air pollutants and air toxins," Zeldin said. "Powering the great American comeback is based on the singular focus of providing clean air, land, and water for all Americans, while harnessing the greatness of the American economy. That’s a big difference from our predecessor. We believe that we can, and must, choose both."

"We're restoring the rule of law, we're grounding policy in reality, we're giving power back to the American people," Zeldin continued. "And we're bringing back the American dream stronger than ever before.


