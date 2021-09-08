Joe Biden Got a Cold Welcome In New Jersey While Touring Hurricane Damage

President Joe Biden was heckled by some supporters of former President Donald Trump while he toured a New Jersey neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Ida.

While Biden walking near some homes, some residents could be heard shouting at the President about the botched evacuation in Kabul that lead to the killing of 13 U.S. service members at the hands of terrorists. American citizens were also left behind as the U.S. military left on August 31 because Biden would not extend the evacuation timeline following threats from the Taliban.

"And I’m an immigrant and I’m proud of this country! I’d give my life for this country. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves," a woman can be heard shouting. "It's sad that America has come to this!"

"Leave Americans behind! He would leave you behind, you guys protecting him! He would leave you behind!" a man shouted at Secret Service and New Jersey state troopers.

BIDEN takes a barrage of heckles from people behind a fence waving a Trump flag as he tours flood damage in the Lost Valley neighborhood of Manville, N.J. pic.twitter.com/dEN8oyu4bM — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) September 7, 2021

Not everyone was unhappy to see Biden. A young boy told Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) he had a piece of paper he wanted Biden to sign. The boy was able to walk up to Biden and was given a hug.

Biden later dismissed the hecklers saying "they don't" understand the impact of climate change, even though it appears the hecklers were upset with Biden over his handling of the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan.

"The people who stand on the other side of the fences, who don't live there, who are yelling that we're interfering with free enterprise by doing something about climate change — they don't live there. They don't understand," he said.