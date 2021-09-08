New Jersey

Joe Biden Got a Cold Welcome In New Jersey While Touring Hurricane Damage

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 12:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Got a Cold Welcome In New Jersey While Touring Hurricane Damage

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden was heckled by some supporters of former President Donald Trump while he toured a New Jersey neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Ida.

While Biden walking near some homes, some residents could be heard shouting at the President about the botched evacuation in Kabul that lead to the killing of 13 U.S. service members at the hands of terrorists. American citizens were also left behind as the U.S. military left on August 31 because Biden would not extend the evacuation timeline following threats from the Taliban.

"And I’m an immigrant and I’m proud of this country! I’d give my life for this country. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves," a woman can be heard shouting. "It's sad that America has come to this!"

"Leave Americans behind! He would leave you behind, you guys protecting him! He would leave you behind!" a man shouted at Secret Service and New Jersey state troopers.

Not everyone was unhappy to see Biden. A young boy told Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) he had a piece of paper he wanted Biden to sign. The boy was able to walk up to Biden and was given a hug.

Biden later dismissed the hecklers saying "they don't" understand the impact of climate change, even though it appears the hecklers were upset with Biden over his handling of the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan.

"The people who stand on the other side of the fences, who don't live there, who are yelling that we're interfering with free enterprise by doing something about climate change — they don't live there. They don't understand," he said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'It Would Be Such An Honor': Gold Star Mother of Marine Killed In Kabul Invites Trump to Funeral
Julio Rosas

Bagram Air Base Is About to Have New Tenants...And They Get Their Orders From Beijing.
Matt Vespa

Oh, So This Is What West Wing Staffers Do When Biden Speaks Live
Spencer Brown

Did You Catch the Obama Dividend That's Seen with the Newly-Formed Taliban Government?
Matt Vespa
Pelosi Commends Biden Administration's 'Remarkable' Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Reagan McCarthy
Poll: Who Would Win in a Biden vs. Trump 2024 Election?
VIP
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular