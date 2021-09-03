CNN Guest's Idea for Biden to Get Around Texas' New Pro-Life Law

Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation, told CNN on Friday his idea for President Joe Biden to get around the new pro-life law that went into effect in Texas at the beginning of September.

The new law, known as the "heartbeat bill," bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks into a pregnancy. In response, liberals and progressives have said the new law is an affront to the "right" to an abortion.

Mystal said Congress could do something about Texas' law, but they most likely won't, so it's up to Biden and the White House to act.

"Now, as many people have figured out, Texas' law is quirky. And the quirk is, its kind of depraved bounty system which takes the enforcement power of their abortion ban away from the state, so, like, Greg Abbott or Ken Paxton or whoever, isn’t out there enforcing the law, and puts it in the hands of private citizens," Mystal explained. "Anybody living in the country can sue anybody in Texas for providing or aiding or abetting abortion services, and if they win that lawsuit, they get $10,000. That is a private civil action. That's the only enforcement mechanism for the Texas law. Well, that can cut both ways."

"So what Biden needs to do is, via executive order, create a federal force of doctors protected, clothed in the protection of the state, which would protect them through qualified immunity from private civil actions," he continued. "Send them to Texas to counsel and protect women's privacy rights, and if they want to provide some medical procedures in the course of protecting people's constitutional rights, they can do that as well."

Mystal further stated while the Hyde Amendment could get in the way, the government would have to make the abortions free and privately fund the procedure.

Mystal's idea shows how far those on the Left are willing to go in order for life in the womb to be extinguished. The Left's reaction to the new law even goes as far as to compare Texas to the Taliban, which requires one to ignore the real atrocities being committed in Afghanistan right now to make such a smooth-brain comparison.