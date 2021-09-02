House Democrats Vote Down Rep. Jim Bank's Amendment to Ban CRT in the Military

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee voted down an amendment, introduced by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), to the National Defense Authorization Act that would have banned Critical Race Theory in the U.S. military on Wednesday.

The amendment would have banned the following ideas from being promoted to U.S. service members:

Any race is superior or inferior to any other race;

The United States is a fundamentally racist country;

The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are racist;

An individual’s moral worth is determined by their race;

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or oppressive;

An individual, by virtue of race, bears responsibility for the actions of other members of their race

"Critical Race Theory is a dangerous and radical ideology that has no place in the U.S. military. I don’t know how anyone can justify teaching men and women, who are being asked to serve and protect our country and potentially pay the ultimate sacrifice, that America is a fundamentally evil or racist country," said Banks, a Navy veteran.

It is self-defeating to tell our troops America is evil & racist and expect them to serve and protect the USA! pic.twitter.com/CujLPXtrkV — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 2, 2021

Critical race theory and anti-Americanism don’t belong in our military. I pushed an amendment tonight to ban it, but Dems just voted it down. https://t.co/29EXu6Jlyc pic.twitter.com/cJ4XIkKJHg — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 2, 2021

"In light of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, you’d think House Democrats would agree that our military should stop pushing destructive, anti-American ideas associated with Critical Race Theory. Unfortunately, we learned last night they’re still more interested in using the military to push their woke agenda than prioritizing our national security," a GOP aide told Townhall.