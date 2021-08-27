Afghanistan
Rep. Kinzinger's Predictable Response to If He Is Going to Call on Biden to Resign

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) explained to CNN on Friday why he will not be calling on President Joe Biden to resign following the disastrous U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan that has now resulted in the deaths of at least 13 service members.

The Pentagon said it is believed a suicide bomber belonging to ISIS-K attacked a gate near Hamid Karzai International Airport and gunmen fired upon U.S. troops on Thursday. In addition to the military personnel deaths, it looks likely that U.S. citizens will be left behind after the U.S. military withdraws from Kabul on August 31.

"As you know, there are some Republicans who have called for President Biden to resign over this. Do you believe the president should resign?" CNN anchor Jim Sciutto asked.

"I do believe some people on his national security team should resign. That's up to them, and it's up to him. But no, I mean, look, we impeach presidents for high crimes and misdemeanors. This is a very bad decision. Other presidents have made bad decisions, but I'm not going to call on the president to resign for this nor to be impeached," Kinzinger replied.

"Look, we need some stability in our government, and we've gotten to this back and forth where it's just constant battle of power, who can take over next year, instead of looking at this country needs some real help. We need actually grown-up politics for once and not just kind of next-day news cycle politics," he added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Biden has proven he can not be trusted to lead the country or the military as commander in chief.

