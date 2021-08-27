Rep. Kinzinger's Predictable Response to If He Is Going to Call on Biden to Resign

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) explained to CNN on Friday why he will not be calling on President Joe Biden to resign following the disastrous U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan that has now resulted in the deaths of at least 13 service members.

The Pentagon said it is believed a suicide bomber belonging to ISIS-K attacked a gate near Hamid Karzai International Airport and gunmen fired upon U.S. troops on Thursday. In addition to the military personnel deaths, it looks likely that U.S. citizens will be left behind after the U.S. military withdraws from Kabul on August 31.