Every American Should Listen to Trump's Response to American Service Members Killed in Kabul

Former President Donald Trump appeared in a video on Thursday to give his response to the news of at least 13 U.S. service members being killed in terrorist attacks while they were protecting Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the chaotic evacuations.

At least 11 Marines and a Navy Corpsman are reported to have been killed in a "complex" attack that included suicide bombers and gunmen on Thursday. It is suspected ISIS-K is behind the attacks. Dozens of Afghans were also killed and wounded in the attacks.

"As one nation, American mourns the loss of our brave and brilliant American service members in a savage and barbaric terrorist attack in Afghanistan. These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty. They sacrificed themselves for the country that they loved, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm's way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honor their memory forever," Trump said.

Trump expressed his deepest condolences for those who were killed and wished the other service members who were wounded in the attack a speedy recovery. He also told veterans of the war in Afghanistan that their sacrifices were not in vain.

"This tragedy should never have taken place, it should never have happened, and it would not have happened if I were your president...I hope that every American will join me in continuing to pray for the safe return of all U.S. citizens and soldiers from Afghanistan in the coming days. Thank you, God bless you and God bless America," Trump said.