Supreme Court Hands Biden's Open Borders Agenda Another Loss

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday the Department of Homeland Security must reinstate former President Donald Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which President Joe Biden ordered to get rid of once he got into office.

MPP was a policy that required asylum seekers to wait for a court hearing in Mexico instead of the United States.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court did not block a lower-court ruling that the MPP must continue as the U.S.-Mexico border continues to see all-time highs of people illegally crossing into the United States.

In a statement, DHS said they disagreed with the ruling but will comply with the ruling while the agency appeals the decision.

"The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) were one of the most effective policies in solving the 2019 border crisis, and reducing the unprecedented flood of fraudulent asylum claims being made at the southern border. The policy required illegal aliens to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims were adjudicated, rather than being released into the United States on the promise they would show up for their court date – something the majority never did," said Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Chad Wolf, who was Acting DHS Secretary under Trump.

"We also know that the overwhelming majority – as many as 90 percent – of illegal aliens applying for asylum do not qualify for it under the law."