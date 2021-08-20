Mark Levine, a New York City Councilman and the chair of the Health Committee, explained on Friday the reason why people need to show an ID when they show their COVID-19 vaccination card is because it's to help reduce incidents of fraud.

"NYC's new vaccination screening program for indoor dining etc requires that you show proof of vax *and* ID. If you have an ID—don't forget to bring it....The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud. Venues covered by the vax screening program are required to check ID for those 18+," Levine said.

The NYC Covid Safe app allows you to upload a picture of your ID if you don't want to carry it. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 20, 2021

The need to have a vaccine passport is because New York City has required people show proof they have received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before they can enter many establishments such as restaurants, movie theaters, indoor concert venues, zoos, and nightclubs.

Starting tomorrow, you'll need proof of vaccination to unlock everything New York City has to offer. Valid proof of vaccine includes:



Paper CDC card

Excelsior Pass

NYC COVID Safe App

Any Official Vaccine Record — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2021

