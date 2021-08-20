New York City

NYC Councilman Has an Interesting Explanation for Why New Yorkers Need to Show ID with Vax Cards

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Mark Levine, a New York City Councilman and the chair of the Health Committee, explained on Friday the reason why people need to show an ID when they show their COVID-19 vaccination card is because it's to help reduce incidents of fraud.

"NYC's new vaccination screening program for indoor dining etc requires that you show proof of vax *and* ID. If you have an ID—don't forget to bring it....The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud. Venues covered by the vax screening program are required to check ID for those 18+," Levine said.

The need to have a vaccine passport is because New York City has required people show proof they have received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before they can enter many establishments such as restaurants, movie theaters, indoor concert venues, zoos, and nightclubs.

When it comes to an ID to prevent voter fraud for elections, Levine had a different approach.

