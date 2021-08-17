Media Matters President Attacks US Citizens Trapped In Kabul for...Reaching Out to a US Senator?

Angelo Carusone, the president and CEO for Media Matters for America, decided it was a good idea to attack the Americans who are trapped in Kabul asking for help from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) in order to leave Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban taking over the country.

Cotton told stranded Americans in a tweet to call a number or send an email, "The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out."

If you’re an American stranded in Afghanistan, or know one who is, please contact my office immediately:



(501) 223-9081 or

evac@cotton.senate.gov



The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

New York Times' Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman said Cotton's spokesman said Americans in Kabul are unable to get to Hamid Karzai International Airport, where last-minute evacuations are taking place, because of Taliban checkpoints.

Cotton spokesman says that their office has heard from multiple US citizens in Kabul trapped behind Taliban checkpoints, who can’t safely reach the US perimeter and have no clear option for what to do. https://t.co/rY5QTSPLKd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 16, 2021

In response to the hectic situation, Carusone mocked the idea of reaching out to a Senate office for help and that "they’d be better off just calling NYC’s 311. I mean really. Tom Cotton."

Imagine being trapped in Afghanistan in this moment..and thinking best person to call is Tom Cotton of all people.



Honestly, if someone’s in that situation where Tom Cotton is the only number they can call, they’d be better off just calling NYC’s 311. I mean really. Tom Cotton. https://t.co/IHR3GhIdLK — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 16, 2021

The Washington Post reported "thousands of U.S. citizens are trapped in and around Kabul with no ability to get to the airport."

One senior Senate GOP aide told WaPo they had been screaming at the State Department about the issue of evacuating Americans for months but they ignored the "sh*tshow everyone saw coming, and they didn't do a damn thing about it until about 24 hours ago."