Rep. Thomas Massie: Nancy Pelosi Has Become a Tyrant for Mandating Masks Again

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joined the growing number of House Republicans in calling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she reinstated the mask mandate for all people working in the Capitol building.

Pelosi mandated mask-wearing "in all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee meetings" for all. Meaning "USCP officers who work in the House Division or on the House-side of the Capitol Division shall enforce this mask policy on all staff and visitors within the above noted locations."

Massie said Pelosi has become a tyrant as he has been fined for not wearing a mask within the Capitol. Massie has natural immunity from having previously been infected with COVID-19.

"Well, before I get into the details of our case, let me tell you what the fight's about. It's a fight that's going on all over America. They are going to do this to our kids, they are going to do it to our soldiers and they are going to do it to you at work. They are going to make you wear a mask even if you're vaccinated. So, Pelosi fine us for $500 each, there are other litigants on this case, and she's taking it directly out of our salary, which runs contrary to the Constitution," Massie told Fox News.

"You know the courts usually won't get involved in these squabbles inside the House, but when they violate the Constitution, we believe the courts are going to take this case up because of the way in which she’s collecting the fine."

When asked if he will back down, Massie replied, "Hell, no, I'm not backing down. In fact, I'm not wearing one if she wants to fine me again, and we may have more colleagues against, in this case, more plaintiffs. I've got people asking if they can join the lawsuit now."