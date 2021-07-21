Texas

Texas Rep. Who Fled the State Gets Flak After Calling Herself 'Brave' in Bid to Flip GOP Seat

Rep. Michelle Beckley is among the Texas legislators who fled the state in order to avoid losing a vote on an election integrity bill and she announced on Tuesday she is running to flip a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

In the tweet revealing her candidacy, Beckley called herself "one of the brave Texas Democrats who came to D.C. to fight for voting rights in my state."

Beckley will be running against Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R) in Texas' 24th Congressional district, which mostly comprises of suburban area in between Fort Worth and Dallas.

Conservatives were quick to point out that going on a boozy private flight to the nation's capital to take pictures, meet with lawmakers, and then cause a COVID-19 super spreader event is not exactly all that brave.

