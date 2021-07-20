Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well

Rep. Gene Wu is among the Texas state Democrats who fled the state to head to Washington, D.C. in order to avoid voting on an election integrity bill and he has been one of the more prolific tweeters of the group.

After tweeting a picture of his "fist" meal as a "fugitive," Wu, and the other Democrats, had run into a problem: People among their group contracted the Wuhan coronavirus and had spread to other people in Washington, D.C. during their cringey tour.

It is now reported at least six members have COVID-19, in addition to an aide for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a White House staffer now testing positive for the virus. By all accounts, this has become a super spreader group.

In February, Wu tweeted people were "at least people are staying home and not going to super-spreader events."

Well... At least people are staying home and not going to super-spreader events. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 17, 2021

Wu responded to all the mockery his group has received in recent days for violating all the measures Democrats have continued to advocate for in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, saying, "Let our mistake be the object lesson. All of us had been fully vaccinated since March. We got complacent because we felt safe. We had no positives for months, and we got sloppy."

Let our mistake be the object lesson.



All of us had been fully vaccinated since March. We got complacent because we felt safe. We had no positives for months, and we got sloppy.



Being vaccinated doesn't ALWAYS stop you from spreading the virus.



ALWAYS MASK UP INDOORS! pic.twitter.com/aeCPxvacxD — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021