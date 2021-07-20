Texas

Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well

Source: Scott Gordon/NBC5

Rep. Gene Wu is among the Texas state Democrats who fled the state to head to Washington, D.C. in order to avoid voting on an election integrity bill and he has been one of the more prolific tweeters of the group.

After tweeting a picture of his "fist" meal as a "fugitive," Wu, and the other Democrats, had run into a problem: People among their group contracted the Wuhan coronavirus and had spread to other people in Washington, D.C. during their cringey tour. 

It is now reported at least six members have COVID-19, in addition to an aide for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a White House staffer now testing positive for the virus. By all accounts, this has become a super spreader group.

In February, Wu tweeted people were "at least people are staying home and not going to super-spreader events."

Wu responded to all the mockery his group has received in recent days for violating all the measures Democrats have continued to advocate for in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, saying, "Let our mistake be the object lesson. All of us had been fully vaccinated since March. We got complacent because we felt safe. We had no positives for months, and we got sloppy."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill
Reagan McCarthy
Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Randy Weber: What the US Can Do to Solve the Immigration Crisis After Securing the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki
Katie Pavlich
‘No, This is Not Correct’: Former Dem Congresswoman Slams AOC’s Cuban Embargo Comments
Carson Swick
Biden Wants UN to Investigate US for 'Systemic Racism,' UN Nowhere To Be Found When Real Crimes Committed
Zach Bauder
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular