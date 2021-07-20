Riots

Joy Reid's Brain-Dead Take About Antifa Will Have Your Eyes Rolling

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Joy Reid's Brain-Dead Take About Antifa Will Have Your Eyes Rolling

Source: AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted her thoughts about the criticisms of the modern Antifa movement in the United States and it could not have been more wrong.

Reid, much like the rest of the mainstream media class, has bought into Antifa's propaganda that they can do no wrong because Antfia is short for anti-fascists, so therefore if you are against Antfia, then you're a fascist.

That line of thinking Reid tweeted about is very common, with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo making a similar point during his show.

"You attack cops, you slap the media, you are in the wrong, period," Cuomo said in 2018." "But I argue to you tonight all punches are not equal, morally."

"In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: If you’re a punk who comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause," he continued. "You’re just somebody that’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong."

Mara Liasson, a national political correspondent for NPR, tweeted the landings on D-Day during World War II was the "biggest antifa rally in history."

The logic is flawed considering those involved with today's Antifa, unlike the Americans who fought during World War II, hate the United States and wish for its destruction. Not to mention just because they call themselves Antifa does not mean they engage in fascist tactics, such as suppression of the free press during their protests and riots.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Rolling Stone Writer Highlights NPR's Hilarious Self-Own In Trying to Dunk on Ben Shapiro
Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill
Reagan McCarthy
Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well
Julio Rosas
Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Randy Weber: What the US Can Do to Solve the Immigration Crisis After Securing the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular