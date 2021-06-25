Illegal Immigration

Pro-Trump Protesters Give Kamala Harris a Brutal Welcome to El Paso

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pro-Trump Protesters Give Kamala Harris a Brutal Welcome to El Paso

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris finally made her way down to a U.S. border town on Friday, deciding to visit El Paso, Texas for a couple of hours before making her way to Los Angeles, California. 

While El Paso, and its Congressional district, are heavily Democratic, it appears mostly supporters of former President Donald Trump showed up to "greet" Harris when she arrived at the El Paso Border Patrol Station. Photos and videos of the gathering showed Trump supporters, most of whom were Latino, carrying Trump flags and anti-Harris signs.

"Kamala, You Know Trump Won," one sign stated.

"How many little need to be raped for this to be a crisis," a banner read.

The scene is similar to when protesters in Guatemala City voiced their opposition to Harris when she visited during her trip to the North Triangle country and Mexico.

Harris told reporters when she landed in El Paso that it was always the plan to visit a border town, despite her trip being announced after Trump said he was going to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

"Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!" Trump said in response to Harris' trip.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Deal or No Deal: Biden and Pelosi's Bait-and-Switch on Infrastructure
Guy Benson

Biden DOJ to Sue Georgia Over Common-Sense Election Integrity Law
Reagan McCarthy

'What Did I Just Watch?': McEnany Reacts to Biden's Bizarre Behavior at Press Conference
Leah Barkoukis
Harris Claims Her Trip to El Paso Isn't a 'New Plan'
Katie Pavlich
AOC Seeks to Cancel Biden's Infrastructure Win Over Lack of 'Diversity'
Zach Bauder
Cruz Introduces Legislation to Block Federal Funding for 'Inherently Bigoted' Critical Race Theory
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular