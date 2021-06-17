Mo Brooks

Mo Brooks Shreds Reporter Asking If Holding CCP Accountable for COVID Puts Asian Americans in Danger

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Mo Brooks Shreds Reporter Asking If Holding CCP Accountable for COVID Puts Asian Americans in Danger

Source: Bob Gathany/AL.com via AP, File

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) laid into a reporter who asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) if calling COVID-19 a bioweapon would embolden more attacks against Asian Americans amid the wave of hate crimes the community is already experiencing.

Greene said calling COVID-19 a bioweapon has nothing to do with race given the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of people belonging to all different kinds of races and ethnicities.  

"Let's be real clear about something. I'm very disturbed that you would even ask that kind of question. Chinese Americans are not necessarily members of the Chinese Communist Party. Understand that the Chinese Communist Party rejects virtually every provision in what is known as our Bill of Rights...and for you to associate the Chinese Communist Party with Chinese Americans, as you have done, I submit as egregious and wrong," Brooks followed up.

Brooks said calling COVID-19 a bioweapon is a possibility if it leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan because of the gain of function research.

"When we talk about gain of function...we're talking about a dangerous virus being changed so that it is much more communicable, meaning people are much more likely to get it, and or it becomes much more deadly. Now why would any country, why would any country do that with a virus...if not for militarization purposes," Brooks continued.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
House Democrats Block Defense Assistance for Israel
Spencer Brown
Show of Force: Senate Republicans Launch Final Attacks on 'For the People Act'
Spencer Brown
'Do You Think My Black Kids Don’t Know the History?' Harris Faulkner Puts Pro-CRT Dem on the Spot
VIP
Julio Rosas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Authorizing Constitutional Carry
Carson Swick
Climate Activists Get So Woke They Cancel Themselves
Spencer Brown
Notice Anything Wrong with Latest Study Declaring It's White People Beating Up the Asians?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular