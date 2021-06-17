'Do You Think My Black Kids Don’t Know the History?' Harris Faulkner Puts Pro-CRT Dem on the Spot

Fox News host Harris Faulkner had something to say when California Democrat surrogate Laura Fink asserted Critical Race Theory is nothing more than teaching schoolchildren about slavery and racism in the United States.

Fink also said the issue of CRT is just a distraction from Republicans because President Joe Biden is doing such a good job.

"Let me tell you, just frame it a little bit because what do you do when the economy is roaring like your Uncle Steve at a Jimmy Buffett concert when Biden is popular, and Americans are back in classrooms, and ballparks, and on the job? You create a wedge issue. And this is historically what the Right has done," Fink said.

"This is being mobilized because they want to divide people on the basis of race. And what is critical race theory? It's acknowledging our history, not just slavery, which of course we're acknowledging today," Fink continued.

"Aren't we already doing that in our schools, though? Do you think my Black kids don't know the history? And they go to public school, one of them," Faulkner interjected.

Fink said schools should teach about redlining in cities and the Tusla race massacre, adding "to attack [CRT] whole cloth is really without nuance and it has a political motivation" because it is just a distraction from bigger political issues.

Fink's claims the push against CRT is in line with what the mainstream media has portrayed as being astroturfed from Republicans, despite parents of school kids often being at the forefront against the curriculum.

