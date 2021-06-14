Missouri Tells the Federal Government to Take Their Gun Control and Shove It

Gun Rights

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Selsky

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed House Bill 85 on Saturday in order to defend the Second Amendment by allowing state gun laws to surpass federal gun laws and punishes police departments if an officer violates a state resident's gun rights.

"It is our time to protect the second amendment," Parson said, according to Fox 4. "This is exactly what this bill does and it’s time to get this thing signed and get it into law."

Under the new law, police departments can be fined up to $50,000 if a resident's Second Amendment rights are violated.

Ahead of Parson's signing the bill, Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D) called the bill "dangerous" and "radical."

"When people are looking for real solutions on crime, policing, and public safety, Governor Parson and the Republican legislature have instead chosen to preserve Missouri’s growing reputation for extremist and dangerous laws," Quade said. "The new law even allows criminals who violate federal gun law to sue our local law enforcement officers for a minimum $50,000 fine if they in any way assist with federal investigations. It quite literally defunds the police and gives that taxpayer money to convicted criminals."

