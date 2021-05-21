Ana Navarro Defends CNN’s Chris Cuomo Amid Latest Scandal Involving Gov. Cuomo

CNN commentator Ana Navarro defended colleague Chris Cuomo after it was revealed he was on calls with his brother's, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), staff members when they were strategizing how to address the sexual harassment allegations made against the elder Cuomo.

CNN's Cuomo responded to the story, which broke on Thursday, to say he should not have participated in the calls and that his family comes first:

"When my brother's situation become turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his, and advisors, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that."

On Friday's episode of "The View," Navarro said it was time to move on from the issue because Cuomo took responsibility for it.

"I have spoken about the Andrew Cuomo situation at length on this show, on CNN, on social media. I have never once gotten any chastisement or communication or feedback or anything from Chris Cuomo trying to influence what I say or angry at something that I may have said negative about his brother. So, despite the fact he may have participated or did participate in this, that he’s taken responsibility for it, that he's admitted it was a lack of judgment, I can tell you, one, he’s not talking about his brother on air," Navarro said.

"Two, he's not trying to influence how the network covers his brother. Three, he's not talking to other contributors and hosts — because I’ve talked to some other hosts about this — trying to influence what we say," she continued. "So, you know, I think it’s a difficult situation, I think we understand it, because sometimes we have to come on here and talk about people that we love, that we know, and it’s not a pleasant thing, but you got to do it."