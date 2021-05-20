The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fight that broke out in the West Hollywood area that was caught on video where it appears to show a pro-Palestine group attacked Jewish diners on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told ABC7 the pro-Palestinian group was shouting anti-Semitic remarks at the diners. One man, who only wanted to be identified as "M," said he and his four Jewish friends were celebrating an upcoming wedding on the same street where Palestinians were protesting nearby.

"We turned around, they start yelling. They stopped the car ... they were cussing at Jews," he said, explaining glass bottles were thrown at them from the pro-Palestinian group.

Video of the incident shows groups of people engaging in fist fighting, with "M" grabbing a pole for a rope barrier to arm himself with something. "M" said that the group followed him to his car, where more fighting broke out.

West Hollywood:

Gang of Palestinians asked people in the street who is Jewish and proceeded to beat them up. pic.twitter.com/MKwSgM0haP — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 19, 2021

A second anti-Semitic incident was also reported Tuesday when the glass door of a kosher restaurant in Sherman Oaks was smashed.

The incident in Los Angeles is the latest brawls that have been happening in the United States as Israel is carrying out military strikes against Hamas, who have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel. The fighting between the two has ignited tensions between Palestinians and Jews all over the world.