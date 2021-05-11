Illegal Immigration

'Does It Feel Closed?': Harris Faulkner Brings the Heat Against Biden Admin as Border Crossings Continue

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 11, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Does It Feel Closed?': Harris Faulkner Brings the Heat Against Biden Admin as Border Crossings Continue

Source: Fox News/Screenshot

Fox News host Harris Faulkner laid into the Biden administration on Monday for claiming the border is closed and not open when their cameras at the border show the complete opposite.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin was live on the scene in Del Rio, Texas, as he showed large groups of illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States. Melugin said it is a scene that has played out repeatedly during his short time in that area of the border. 

"The Biden administration insists that the border is closed. Does it feel closed to you? Is this what it looks like? Look at the stream of migrants crossing the Rio Grande river and this is ongoing," Faulkner said to Melugin.

"This is the largest group we’ve seen so far, a group of 52 migrants that just crossed the Rio Grande. You were just showing the video a few moments ago. Almost all of them are Venezuelans. Yes, Border Patrol is here now along with local sheriff's deputies and state troopers. But again the biggest group we’ve seen do this the third day in a row. This has been happening every morning we’ve been out here in Del Rio," Melugin said.

One of the reasons why Del Rio is such a hotspot for illegal crossings into the United States is due to the Rio Grande being very shallow at that point, lessening the chance of someone getting caught in the current and being swept away as the river's current is infamously strong in other areas.

Despite the Biden administration's assurances the border is "closed" U.S. Custom and Border Protection apprehension numbers have reached all-time highs, with CBP apprehending over 172,000 people in March.  April's apprehension numbers are expected to be similarly high.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did You Miss What Bill De Blasio Did to the NYPD? It's the Price You Pay for Caving to the Mob.
Matt Vespa

Did Biden Purge a Trump-appointed Scientist From Her Post? Republicans Are Demanding Answers.
Leah Barkoukis
Lawmaker Shares 'Heartbreaking Photo' of Five Young Girls Abandoned Near Border
Leah Barkoukis
Glenn Youngkin Declared Winner in Virginia GOP Gubernatorial Primary
Reagan McCarthy
There's a Collusion Story the Media Is Burying...Because It's True and Makes Biden Look Bad
Matt Vespa
Squad Members Attack Israel As Hamas Rockets Rain Down, Because of Course
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular