WATCH: Driver Goes Through 'Abolish the Police' Crowd Blocking the Road in Portland

A driver in Portland, Oregon, had an intense interaction with Abolish the Police protesters on Thursday after driving through the crowd, which resulted in a protester on the hood of his car and another person attempting to damage the vehicle.

The short clip shows the car following a semi-truck going around the blocked intersection, angering the crowd. A protester jumps on the hood of the car while holding an umbrella that says "Abolish the police." Another person then runs up to the open window of the car and appears to punch the driver. A third person then uses a small bag to hit the car.

People in the crowd can be heard yelling, "Get it!" presumably referring to the license plate so they can report the driver to the police.

At an #antifa protest today in southeast Portland, they shut down the roads again. Watch as one of them rushes in to punch a driver trying to drive off. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/gu87LVW5Nr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2021

The independent reporter who captured the moment said she was surprised at how much anger was directed at the protesters and not the driver.

Only this vehicle and several others instead turned and drove into the group.



The man who ended up on the hood of the car was standing there when the car drove into him.



To anyone hung up on the term “peaceful”, I maintain that this was a nonviolent demonstration. — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) April 30, 2021