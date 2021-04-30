WATCH: Driver Goes Through 'Abolish the Police' Crowd Blocking the Road in Portland

Protest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Apr 30, 2021
Source: Twitter/@MaranieRae

A driver in Portland, Oregon, had an intense interaction with Abolish the Police protesters on Thursday after driving through the crowd, which resulted in a protester on the hood of his car and another person attempting to damage the vehicle. 

The short clip shows the car following a semi-truck going around the blocked intersection, angering the crowd. A protester jumps on the hood of the car while holding an umbrella that says "Abolish the police." Another person then runs up to the open window of the car and appears to punch the driver. A third person then uses a small bag to hit the car.

People in the crowd can be heard yelling, "Get it!" presumably referring to the license plate so they can report the driver to the police.

The independent reporter who captured the moment said she was surprised at how much anger was directed at the protesters and not the driver. 

