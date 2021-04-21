New York City

'We Don't Want You Here!' BLM Protesters Harass NYC Diners After Chauvin's Guilty Verdicts

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Apr 21, 2021
'We Don't Want You Here!' BLM Protesters Harass NYC Diners After Chauvin's Guilty Verdicts

Source: @justericthomas

BLM protesters harassed diners in New York City during a march that started after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. 

The march began in Brooklyn with protesters chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" 

Coming upon diners eating outside, some in the BLM crowd began shouting at the patrons. They also targeted the white business owners who make ethnic food. 

"We don't want you here! We don't want your f**king money!" they chanted. 

The BLM crowd continued to march through the streets. While heated, no major acts of violence appear to have occurred. Protests in other cities, like Portland, had their kinetic moments. Video from The Oregonian showed someone punching a Portland police officer in the face, resulting in a large scuffle. 

Most Popular