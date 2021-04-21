'We Don't Want You Here!' BLM Protesters Harass NYC Diners After Chauvin's Guilty Verdicts

BLM protesters harassed diners in New York City during a march that started after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The march began in Brooklyn with protesters chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!"

“whose streets, our streets” hundreds of protestors hit the streets in Brooklyn shutting down Flatbush Ave. #nycprotest #chauvinverdict #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/LSRR2kFFZz — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 20, 2021

Coming upon diners eating outside, some in the BLM crowd began shouting at the patrons. They also targeted the white business owners who make ethnic food.

"We don't want you here! We don't want your f**king money!" they chanted.

the protest turns it’s sights on sidewalk diners as the crowd chants, “get the fuck out of new york, we don’t want you here.” they then make references to it being owned by white people and gentrifiers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrial #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/y3bxgKNaRe — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

The BLM crowd continued to march through the streets. While heated, no major acts of violence appear to have occurred. Protests in other cities, like Portland, had their kinetic moments. Video from The Oregonian showed someone punching a Portland police officer in the face, resulting in a large scuffle.