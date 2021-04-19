Minneapolis

Vandals Seek to Intimidate Chauvin Defense Witness with Pig's Head and Animal Blood

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Vandals Seek to Intimidate Chauvin Defense Witness with Pig's Head and Animal Blood

Source: Screenshot/Fox 9

The former Santa Rosa home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness was vandalized early Saturday morning with animal blood and a pig's head. The issue for the vandals was former Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd has not lived at the home for a number of years, according to KPIX5.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” police said in a news release. The cost of the damage from the vandalism was over $400, making the crime committed by the suspects felony vandalism.

The resident said they were awakened early in the morning and saw people a group of suspects dressed in all black committing the act. 

Brodd was used by Chauvin's defense team as their use-of-force expert, where he said Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck was not deadly force.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro released a statement distancing the department from Brodd.

"We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial. Mr. Brodd has not been employed by the department since 2004. His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department."

It was not the only act of vandalism that occurred in the city. A statue of a hand was also covered in blood and a sign that read, "Oink oink" was left behind.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Judge: Maxine Waters' Actions 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'
Spencer Brown

LATEST: Medical Examiner Releases Officer Sicknick's Cause of Death. It's Not What You've Been Told.
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: Was Daunte Wright Stopped by Police Because of a Car Air Freshener?
Matt Vespa

When It Comes to COVID Lockdowns, Canadians Have Collapsed Under the Government Boot
Matt Vespa
'Rioting and Violence Have Absolutely No Place in Florida': Ron DeSantis Signs Anti-Riot Bill Into Law
Julio Rosas

President Trump Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet After Biden Announced Afghanistan Withdrawal Date
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular