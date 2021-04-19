The former Santa Rosa home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness was vandalized early Saturday morning with animal blood and a pig's head. The issue for the vandals was former Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd has not lived at the home for a number of years, according to KPIX5.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” police said in a news release. The cost of the damage from the vandalism was over $400, making the crime committed by the suspects felony vandalism.

The resident said they were awakened early in the morning and saw people a group of suspects dressed in all black committing the act.

This Santa Rosa home was vandalized by a group who threw a pig’s head on porch & splattered blood all over

The house used to belong to Barry Brodd who testified for the defense in Chauvin’s trial

(1/3) #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/tTfhmZqD1r — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

Brodd was used by Chauvin's defense team as their use-of-force expert, where he said Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck was not deadly force.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro released a statement distancing the department from Brodd.

"We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial. Mr. Brodd has not been employed by the department since 2004. His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department."

It was not the only act of vandalism that occurred in the city. A statue of a hand was also covered in blood and a sign that read, "Oink oink" was left behind.