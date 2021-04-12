This Is How Minnesota's Democratic Governor Responded to New Round of Riots In the State

Riots broke out Sunday evening in Brooklyn Center, a city just north of Minneapolis, after an officer-involved shooting of a black man earlier that afternoon.

Not many details are known at this time on what led to the shooting, but tensions ran high at the scene of the incident. Protesters became rioters as they damaged police vehicles, resulting in riot police having to use crowd control munitions.

The violence was not over as protesters and rioters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building. Police used tear gas and flashbangs to clear the area, but looting began to occur in stores nearby.

Inside the looted Brooklyn Center Foot Locker.



Crowds are not dispersing, keep driving around and move from storefront to storefront while 3-5 cops drive up with a warning... and then disappear again where looters go back into stores. pic.twitter.com/PAteWXUZfM — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

Dozens of Brooklyn Center residents who live in the apartments across from the police precinct are peering out their windows filming the tense encounter will police. Flash bangs keep exploding above and around their building. People yelling: “Children live there!!” pic.twitter.com/9PMh87qeAd — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

The mother of Daunte Wright speaks on what happened to her 20 year old son this afternoon in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/Kcepf3mGml — Alice (Al gal, your pal) (@itsnotfunny) April 12, 2021

While the situation was deteriorating in the city, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) released a short statement on Twitter, saying he was monitoring the situation and they are praying "for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

He did not send out a tweet condemning the violence and lawlessness breaking out in Brooklyn Center.