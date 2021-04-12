Minneapolis

This Is How Minnesota's Democratic Governor Responded to New Round of Riots In the State

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Apr 12, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Riots broke out Sunday evening in Brooklyn Center, a city just north of Minneapolis, after an officer-involved shooting of a black man earlier that afternoon.

Not many details are known at this time on what led to the shooting, but tensions ran high at the scene of the incident. Protesters became rioters as they damaged police vehicles, resulting in riot police having to use crowd control munitions. 

The violence was not over as protesters and rioters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building. Police used tear gas and flashbangs to clear the area, but looting began to occur in stores nearby.

While the situation was deteriorating in the city, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) released a short statement on Twitter, saying he was monitoring the situation and they are praying  "for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

He did not send out a tweet condemning the violence and lawlessness breaking out in Brooklyn Center.

