Illegal Immigration

Rep. Jim Banks After Touring Crowded Border Detention Facility: 'It Made Our Blood Boil'

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 2:35 PM
Source: Republican Study Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) led the Republican Study Committee (RSC) to the southern border to get a firsthand look at the ongoing immigration crisis. With Banks were Reps. Tony Gonzales (TX), Kelly Armstrong (ND), Kevin Hern (OK), Ashley Hinson (IA), Chris Jacobs (NY), Lloyd Smucker (PA), and Victoria Spartz (IN).

In a press release on Thursday, Banks said they toured the Eagle Pass Department of Homeland Security Detention Center, "where we saw migrants & children smashed together & lying on the floor under tin foil."

"Make no mistake: These children are in these treacherous conditions because of fake promises made to them by Joe Biden. They’re here without parents or guardians, and their future is completely uncertain. It made our blood boil to see how liberal open border policies are ruining lives and putting kids in danger," he added.

The situation, Banks said, "is not compassion. This is chaos!"

The RSC provided photos of the delegation's tour of the Eagle Pass facility.

Republican Study Committee

Republican Study Committee

Republican Study Committee

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced for the month of March they had "encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021." At least 18,890 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody during March.

Most Popular