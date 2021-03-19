Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed during her press conference on Friday the Biden administration has the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border under control and it is doing it in a more humane way than their predecessors.

"I think that the [Biden] administration is pulling this thing under control. And I think it’s important to know that. The difference between the attitude toward the people and the children is so different in just these two months versus what happened in the past four years," Pelosi said.

"But they have to know as the President has said, don’t come and how can we address the challenges in their countries so that they stay home. But since they are coming, they fall in different categories. And the administration...has plans in place to take care of the children. And a much more humane way than before," she added, noting COVID-19 restrictions has complicated the process.

Due to the large number of family units and unaccompanied minors illegally crossing into the United States, the detention and holding facilities are way over capacity as Border Patrol can't process them out fast enough, leading to overcrowded and poor conditions inside.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stated in recent days that the border is "not open" and is "secure," but he has also said they will not deport children who show up by themselves. Both the White House and DHS have avoided using the term "crisis," instead choosing to call it a "challenge."

"I hope they don't undertake that perilous journey, but if they do, we will not expel that young child. We will care for that young child and unite that young child with a responsible parent," he told CBS News.



