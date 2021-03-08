New 'Teen Vogue' EIC In Hot Water with Her Staffers After Her Tweets About Asians Resurface

Alexi McCammond, who is slated to be "Teen Vogue's" new editor-in-chief, has run afoul with her new subordinates because of resurfaced tweets that mocked Asians. She made the statements while in college.

In a statement posted on Twitter, more than 20 staff members have signed on to denounce McCammond's years-old tweets, where she said things like, "now googling how to not wake up with swollen asian eyes..." and "give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don't explain what I did wrong..thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you're great."

These bigoted tweets from @Alexi are disgusting! Yuck!



The fact @TeenVogue hired this racist at a time when Asian-American hate crimes are on the rise speaks volumes to their lack of respect for the community. pic.twitter.com/ALn8Qucdya — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 8, 2021

The staffers' statement said they have "built our outlet's reputation as a voice for justice and change—we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment. That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets."

"We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you," the statement continued. "In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments. We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience."

McCammond's latest woes come after her relationship with former White House press secretary T.J. Ducklo while she was a reporter at Axios resulted in Ducklo threatening a female reporter at Politico for inquiring about the relationship. The phone call, in which Ducklo lobbed personal insults, resulted in him resigning from his post after his behavior was revealed.

The White House did not take action against Ducklo until the story broke and initially gave him a one-week, unpaid suspension, which went against President Joe Biden's promise to fire those who exhibited such behavior.