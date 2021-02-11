Chip Roy Suggests Joe Biden Could Be Impeached Over His Immigration Executive Orders

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Fox News on Wednesday that he found it funny that Congress was impeaching a president who is no longer in office while current President Joe Biden is not properly carrying out his role as chief executive when it comes to the country's immigration laws.

Roy was explaining why he signed a letter with other House Republicans sent to Biden about the dangers his immigration executive orders will bring to the migrants and American citizens.

"Well, it's clearly a political move. The President feels he has to appease his leftist base and the problem is...ICE is one of the things that are in the crosshairs of the left. ICE is there importantly for interior enforcement. Now we say we won’t release people convicted of DUIs or other dangerous activities? This is endangering American citizens and I want to repeat endangering the immigrants who seek to come here," Roy said.

"I find it really interesting that as we sit here, Harris, the United States Senate is engaged in impeachment proceedings against former President Trump. Let’s think about what President Biden is doing right now. There’s a ‘take care’ clause in the Constitution that says he’s got to enforce the laws of the United States. He is specifically and purposefully refusing to enforce [them]," Roy explained. "He is specifically and purposely refusing to enforce the laws of the United States that endangers the American people, endangers immigrants seeking to come here and I can tell you what endangers any home state of Texas. It is something we need to continue to press the president on and continue to look at."

Biden's executive orders, which have incentivized migrants to cross the southwest border, are in stark contrast to what his press secretary has been saying during briefings.

"Due to the pandemic and the fact that we have not had the time as an administration to put in a humane, comprehensive process for processing individuals who are coming to the border, now is not the time to come," Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "The vast majority of people will be turned away."



