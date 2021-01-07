Joe Scarborough Screams at Capitol Police: 'You F*cking Opened the Doors for Them!'

Warning: Story contains strong language.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was among those who were furious at the United States Capitol Police for failing to prevent the huge crowd of Trump supporters from breaching the complex while Congress was in session.

The peaceful protest at the National Mall gave way to riots after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol grounds and many were able to get inside. Many fights broke out and resulted in police using tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, and flashbangs.

"So I want to know from the Capitol Hill Police, what is it, is it just white people or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you open the f**king doors for them!!! You open the doors for them and let them breach the People’s House! What is wrong with you?!"

Scarborough also said President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani need to be arrested for their role in starting the riot at the Capitol building.

"I also want to know, are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man? Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America. He called for it," Scarborough said. "Rudy Giuliani called for combat justice just an hour or two before this happened. Donald Trump Jr. Said, ‘We are coming for you!’ That’s insurrection against the United States of America, and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill Police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again."

I can report the Capitol Police did not open the doors for the protesters. The officers were caught off guard at the sheer number of people trying to get in and did not have the manpower to block that many people from getting inside from the many entrances and exits.



