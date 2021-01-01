Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police Release Video of Armed Suspect Shooting that Lead to Protests Against Officers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jan 01, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP

The Minneapolis Police Department released the body camera footage from the officers that were involved with the shooting that left an armed suspect dead on Wednesday night. The shooting sparked some protests that very night despite the little information that was known at the time.

The video shows the suspect, Dolal Idd, trying to use the vehicle he is in to get away from officers in a parking lot. Officers can be heard shouting at him to stop the car, but Idd continues to try to get away, but other officers use their vehicles to block his exit.

After an officer yells "Hands up! Police!" it looks as though Idd pulls a gun out and fires at him, prompting the officers to shoot back.

Before the video was released, Idd's family said they did not believe Idd was the aggressor and that he was just sitting in his car when he was shot. After the video was released, his family said, "The only thing we would like to say is we have more questions than answers."

