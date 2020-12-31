Minneapolis

Protesters Harass Minneapolis Police After Officer-Involved Shooting Kills Armed Suspect

Tensions were high in Minneapolis after police officers were involved in a shooting after they say the armed suspect shot at them first Wednesday night. It was the first Minneapolis police-involved shooting since the death of George Floyd in late May.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the suspect shot at officers first and he plans on releasing the body camera footage on Thursday to provide a clearer picture of what transpired, according to Fox 9. No MPD officers were shot.

Despite not having all the details on what had occurred, protesters gathered near the scene of the shooting and harassed the officers working at the scene. Police in riot gear eventually showed up as the crowd continued their antics.

Protesters also set a bonfire in the middle of the road.

The trial of former MPD officer Derek Chauvin is set to start in March and expected to last eight weeks. Due to the riots that destroyed large sections of the city in late May and early June, the Minnesota National Guard will be on standby during the length of the trail and afterwards if needed, according to ABC 5.

