Double Standard: CNN Reporters Admit They Will Go Easy on the Biden-Harris Administration

It is no secret CNN reporters Jim Acosta and Daniel Dale are biased journalists, but a silver lining with an incoming Biden-Harris administration is that they have to at least admit to being media hacks.

In an interview with The Atlantic about how reporters will approach covering a different administration, Acosta, who made a name for himself being an aggressive questioner and getting into verbal spats with Trump and his press team, said he will not be using the same tactic:

"The drama has made him famous, but Acosta said he doesn’t expect to bring the same crusading style to his coverage of the next administration. 'I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,' he said. "If that sounds like a double standard, Acosta told me it’s not partisan—it’s a matter of professional solidarity. In his view, Trump’s campaign to discredit the press has constituted a 'nonstop national emergency,' one that required a defiant response. 'If being at the White House is not an experience that might merit hazard pay,' he said, 'then perhaps it is going to be approached differently.'

Keep in mind Acosta was the author of "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."

Not to be outdone, Daniel Dale, the former Toronto Star Washington correspondent who now works as a fact-checker, said Biden doesn't lie like Trump does so it will require less work on his part.

"Daniel Dale, the former Toronto Star correspondent who rose to stardom at CNN for his exhaustive cataloging of Trump’s lies, says his beat will necessarily expand come January. 'It will not be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job to fact-check Biden,' he told me. Though he stressed that the same 'intensity and rigor' should be applied to the incoming president, the simple reality is that Biden doesn’t lie nearly as often as Trump does. Consequently, Dale hopes to spend more time debunking online disinformation and digging into claims made by congressional leaders."

Nevermind that Biden has his own history of telling lies. But apparently Dale will be focusing his attention elsewhere during the Biden-Harris administration.

Acosta's and Dale's admission is something we knew all along: Reporters, for the most part, are not as aggressive to chase down a story or confront politicians if the story involves a Democrat.