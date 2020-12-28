NYPD Union President Called Out Bill de Blasio's Poor Leadership to His Face After an Officer Was Shot

Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch was more than upset while speaking at a press conference after an NYPD officer was shot and he did not hold back in calling out Mayor Bill de Blasio for his role in creating circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The officer was shot on Christmas Eve in the back after he responded to a domestic violence call in Brooklyn. The officer survived due to his bullet-resistant vest, according to NY1.

Without hesitation, they went directly into harm’s way to protect her, to protect a stranger — & they did just that. And they’d do it again tomorrow.



This is another grave reminder of the dangers your brave officers face every day as they protect NYC — as they protect you.



2/2 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 25, 2020

Lynch said at the press conference that criminals feel emboldened to shoot officers due to laws and policies pushed by city Democrats.

"Why does a perp feel bold enough to shoot at a police officer? That’s the question we have to ask and we have to answer. There’s a number of reasons this is happening. Lack of support on the street, defunding the police, bail reform, lack of prosecution. That’s why this is happening," Lynch said, referring to de Blasio's role in those policies with de Blasio standing only a few feet away.

"When a perp has no fear to pull out a weapon to shoot a gun. Sometimes they’re not the worst perps in the world. But they’re still doing it. We have to stop saying we’re lucky. We have to stop counting our equipment. There has to be fear in the hearts of the perps that they know if they shoot at a police officer, they won’t walk the streets," Lynch added.