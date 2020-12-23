House Democrats Added Provision to Omnibus Bill that Cuts Funding to ICE By $431 Million

There are a lot of things that have angered people on both sides of the aisle when it comes to the omnibus spending bill and the COVID relief bill Congress passed this week, from millions of dollars in foreign aid to Americans getting only $600 during a hard economic time.

Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee announced they had included a provision that cuts funding to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

"Fights for a more humane immigration approach, reducing funding for ICE’s overly aggressive detention and removal activities by $431 million below the fiscal year 2020 level," an infographic from the Committee stated, along with increasing "non-defense spending by $12.5 billion above the budget caps."

Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday actions like this will lead to another crisis on the southwest border, especially given how President-elect Joe Biden has promised to undo key policies that were implemented during President Trump's administration.

As if all the pork in this 5,600-page bill wasn't bad enough, it gets even worse:



It hamstrings immigration enforcement by cutting @ICEgov funding—setting America up for yet another massive border crisis. pic.twitter.com/1eGRvByScv — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) December 23, 2020

Roy further called the overall COVID relief bill an "irresponsible swamp bill" that is being merged with "typical wasteful spending."

President Trump said on Tuesday he wants Congress to work on a deal that gives Americans a $2,000 stimulus check instead of the measly $600.