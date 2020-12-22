MSNBC Contributor: GOP Becoming Party of 'Terrorist Sympathizers' for Tolerating Election Contesting

MSNBC Jason Johnson contributor accused the Republicans of being terrorist sympathizers by tolerating President Trump's efforts to legally contest the results of the 2020 election because that has led to protests across the country.

Johnson told host Ali Velshi the country is at the beginning stages of a violent coup and the protests at state capitals are the first steps.

"Here’s the thing, and this is very important for people to understand. It’s not just that we are in a coup, but we are at the beginning of a coup that will only get more violent. coups don’t have to be successful. It's like attempted murder, attempted murder is still a crime, even if you're not successful. You have people storming state capitols. We had people trying to kidnap the governor of Michigan, today in Oregon you had people breaking into the state capitol and shooting chemical agents at local police officers and journalists," Johnson said. "They are all acting at the behest of Donald Trump."

Johnson added Trump's "stand back and stand by" remark to the Proud Boys, "a terrorist organization or a terrorist sympathizing organization," during the first presidential debate is telling with how he wants his base to react to the outcome of the election.

"The meetings are going to be less problematic than the number of men and women that you have on the ground who are willing to engage in violence. So, that is the danger here. It has to be seen as a danger, and the men and women who are placating the president on this, the men and women in Congress who are pretending that this isn't really an issue. They are now terrorist sympathizers because if you can't stand up and see actual acts of violence that are happening in our states about this election, then you are sympathizing with terrorists," he concluded.

On Monday, the anti-lockdown protest in Salem, Oregon was declared to be an unlawful assembly after protesters tried to enter the state capitol, but were denied due to COVID restrictions. Protesters clashed with state police but were eventually pushed out of the area. Four people were arrested.



