Anti-Lockdown Crowd Clashes with Police at Oregon State Capitol, Police Declare Unlawful Assembly

An anti-lockdown protest at the Oregon state capitol building in Salem turned into a riot after Oregon State Police prevented protesters from entering the building, resulting in clashes.

The gathering was initially in response to the special legislative session state lawmakers were attending to address several COVID-19-related measures. Protesters wanted to enter the building to demand lawmakers lift restrictions in the state, but were stopped because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The situation got a little out of control after protesters were denied entry. Some in the crowd pushed their way in through one entrance but were stopped by police at a secondary entrance. Both sides used pepper spray, but police were able to push everyone back outside. Some stayed behind and tried to break down the door at one entrance.

Holy shit! Things popping off at Oregon State Capital building this morning. ???? pic.twitter.com/hionB9nHgO — CIA-Simulation Warlord ?????????? (@zerosum24) December 21, 2020

Shit is lit ??!!! Police just asked for Patriots to leave the Oregon State Capital building, declared unlawful assembly. Wow pic.twitter.com/ySnNs363YI — CIA-Simulation Warlord ?????????? (@zerosum24) December 21, 2020

Anti-lockdown protestors break door of Capitol building pic.twitter.com/UW06w6T127 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 21, 2020

Agitators within the crowd also harassed journalists who were taking photographs.

Anti-lockdown Protestors assault a journalist for photographing faces pic.twitter.com/G7kchBBrXx — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 21, 2020

Police declared an unlawful assembly and Salem Police helped push the crowd away from the capitol building. OSP announced they had arrested four people following the clashes.