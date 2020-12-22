Oregon

Anti-Lockdown Crowd Clashes with Police at Oregon State Capitol, Police Declare Unlawful Assembly

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Dec 22, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Paula Bronstein

An anti-lockdown protest at the Oregon state capitol building in Salem turned into a riot after Oregon State Police prevented protesters from entering the building, resulting in clashes.

The gathering was initially in response to the special legislative session state lawmakers were attending to address several COVID-19-related measures. Protesters wanted to enter the building to demand lawmakers lift restrictions in the state, but were stopped because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The situation got a little out of control after protesters were denied entry. Some in the crowd pushed their way in through one entrance but were stopped by police at a secondary entrance. Both sides used pepper spray, but police were able to push everyone back outside. Some stayed behind and tried to break down the door at one entrance.

Agitators within the crowd also harassed journalists who were taking photographs.

Police declared an unlawful assembly and Salem Police helped push the crowd away from the capitol building. OSP announced they had arrested four people following the clashes.

Most Popular