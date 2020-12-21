Congress

Nancy Pelosi Claims People of Faith Told Her They Don't Believe in the Science to Stop COVID

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 12:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) couldn't help herself while speaking in the House chamber on Monday as she claimed religious believers in Congress have told her that due to their faith, they don't believe in the science to stop COVID-19.

This comes after Pelosi admitted to blocking a critically-needed COVID-19 relief bill for months until after the 2020 presidential election, especially since Joe Biden was declared the winner.

"We couldn’t pass legislation until now. Because the administration simply did not believe in testing, tracing, treatment, wearing masks, sanitation, separation, and the rest. Scientific approach. It becomes clear to us now that they believed in herd immunity, quackery, springing right from the Oval Office. And not denied sufficiently by some of the CDC and the rest. So now we have a vaccine and that gives us hope. A vaccine that is — springs from science," Pelosi said.

"People say around here sometimes, 'I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science.' And I said, 'Well, you can do both.' Science is an answer to our prayers. And our prayers have been answered with a vaccine. And in this legislation we had provision for it to be developed, purchased, and distributed in a way, again, that is fair and equitable and free," she continued.

Conservatives on Twitter were highly skeptical of Pelosi's claim that anyone would remotely say such a thing.

Most Popular