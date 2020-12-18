Jim Jordan Explains How Finding the Truth About Hunter Biden Is Hinged Upon Georgia's Elections

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News on Friday that if the American public wants to know facts about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, then Republicans must win the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked Jordan at what point should there be demands for answers to question about Hunter's, and President-elect Joe Biden's, business dealings.

"Well, let’s think about what we do know. We do know Hunter Biden took one million from a Ukrainian energy company, took 3 million from a Russian billionaire, took 4 million from a company with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and now we have e-mails that show that he’s asking for 10 million more dollars. We know that his father was involved because we have an eyewitness. We have an eyewitness Tony Bobulinski, who was on your network just two months ago before the election, talking about the fact that the e-mails that reference ‘The Big Guy’ are, in fact, a reference to Joe Biden," Jordan said.

“So we know a lot already. I think you’re right, we do need to have him answer more questions, but think about what we already know," Jordan added, further criticizing the mainstream media for largely ignoring or downplaying the scandal.

Jordan said the Democrats in the House have not shown any interest in investigating the Bidens and it shows why Republicans must keep the Senate so investigations can be started.

"We’ve got crickets from them. And this underscores, this is how important the United States Senate races are in Georgia, because if the Democrats win the Senate, do you think Gary Peters is going to do an investigation?...There is no way. I mean, the idea that he made that — you think he's going to do an investigation? This just underscores why keeping the Senate in Republican hands and winning those two seats in Georgia is so darn important if we want to get to the truth and if we want to get the facts for the American people."



