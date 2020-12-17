Pennsylvania AG Mocked After Getting Triggered Watching an Ad from MyPillow

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was widely mocked by conservatives on Twitter after he tweeted about his family's absurd reaction to seeing one of Mike Lindell's MyPillow ads.

"That awful My Pillow guy just came on while our family is watching the Sixers game together. Lori and I yelled at the TV and told the kids to avert their eyes because there was inappropriate content on the screen," Shapiro tweeted on Tuesday.

Users on Twitter made fun of Shapiro's reaction to a commercial for pillows since, you know, it's a commercial for pillows and bedsheets.

Wow... you’re basically as brave as someone who stormed the beaches at Normandy — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 16, 2020

Poor kids don’t stand a chance — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 16, 2020

Seek professional help. Immediately. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 16, 2020

A guy who turned his life around, builds a very successful business, turns business into making masks during pandemic, and the holier than thou elected looks down on this as “inappropriate content.” If you ever genuinely wonder how we got here, take a long look in the mirror. — Dr. Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 16, 2020

reacting to a pillow commercial like a vampire exposed to sunlight is completely normal, healthy stuff. https://t.co/r0VwKuRbHQ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 16, 2020

If he imported Chinese-made junk you would celebrate him. https://t.co/jI93baVVO1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 16, 2020

I decided to offer my condolences to his family during their trying time.