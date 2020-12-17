Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania AG Mocked After Getting Triggered Watching an Ad from MyPillow

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 10:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was widely mocked by conservatives on Twitter after he tweeted about his family's absurd reaction to seeing one of Mike Lindell's MyPillow ads.

"That awful My Pillow guy just came on while our family is watching the Sixers game together. Lori and I yelled at the TV and told the kids to avert their eyes because there was inappropriate content on the screen," Shapiro tweeted on Tuesday.

Users on Twitter made fun of Shapiro's reaction to a commercial for pillows since, you know, it's a commercial for pillows and bedsheets.

I decided to offer my condolences to his family during their trying time.

