Maxine Waters Gives Insane Defense for Democrats Continuing to Withhold COVID Relief

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) explained to MSNBC on Tuesday the reason why Democrats should not come to an agreement with Republicans on another COVID-19 relief package is because the GOP has been trying to "invalidate the votes of millions of people."

Waters said it was shameful that Republicans are trying to overturn the election through the court system because there is no widespread voter fraud since they have "no evidence."

"When people say to us, why don’t you negotiate with them? On Coronavirus 19 response and help the people. Why can’t you come to an agreement? Do you understand what we’re dealing with? People who willing to undermine their democracy. People who claimed to be patriots. People who don’t have respect for the Constitution and you expect us to be able to sit down with them and for them to negotiate with us in good faith? This is awful," Waters said.

"The world is watching. And I want to tell you while we have been the leader of the world, particularly on democracy and encouraging other countries around the world to become democratic, we have now taken the bloom off our of leadership. It’s absolutely unconscionable and unthinkable that this could be happening," she added.

Maxine Waters DEFENDS holding up coronavirus relief for struggling Americans because Democrats shouldn't debase themselves by negotiating with Republicans because every single one of them are unpatriotic individuals who are "undermin[ing] democracy" and the Constitution pic.twitter.com/7kPj1JP7T6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 16, 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted that it was Democrats who held up a clean COVID relief bill and are now willing to make a compromise because Joe Biden has been certified to be the winner of the presidential election.