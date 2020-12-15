Jim Acosta Heckles Kayleigh McEnany for Being 'Hypocritical' After Calling Out Media Disinformation

Jim Acosta, CNN's Chief White House correspondent, couldn't help himself when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the mainstream media for ignoring the story of a suspected Chinese spy being very close to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

"We found out Democrat congressman Eric Swalwell was infiltrated by an alleged Chinese spy. The spy cozied up to Swalwell, raised funds for his 2014 campaign, and even planted an intern in his office. That relationship continued until the FBI briefed him in 2015 and that was very good reporting by Axios. After entangling with the spy for years, Swalwell hypocritically went on to be one of the lead instigators of the Russia collusion hoax and the impeachment sham," McEnany said.

"There was no coverage of Swalwell being the one implicated but not Russia or China. In The New York Times website as of this morning had not one result for Eric Swalwell’s ties to Chinese spies, not one result. When the Swalwell story broke, guess how many minutes of coverage it got? Zero. CNN devoted 3 minutes and 16 seconds. It was covered on Fox," McEnany continued.

McEnany also pointed to how the media refused to cover the Hunter Biden scandal, or tried to dismiss it as Russian disinformation, that broke just before the election only to now be covering the continuing revelations after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

When McEnany concluded her press briefing, Acosta then shouted out, "Isn't it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?"

Fact check: There won't be a "continuation of power." That's disinformation @PressSec https://t.co/I0FGayFwcH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 15, 2020

McEnany ignored Acosta.



